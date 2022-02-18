Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A former teacher in Louisiana who admitted to giving her students tainted cupcakes among other child sex crimes was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Warning: some may find details of the case graphic

According to WAFB, Cynthia Perkins issued an apology in court to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims and Livingston parish before her sentencing.

Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband Dennis Perkins.

She pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Per the plea deal, Cynthia had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping him film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

The former teacher was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation or parole. Additionally, she will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Dennis Perkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial begins May 9.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire

Latest News

A house fire broke out in the town of Comanche in Stephens County Friday morning.
Fire breaks out at abandoned home in Comanche
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
Richard Smith was found guilty Friday in the death of Angel Conner.
Richard Smith found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa