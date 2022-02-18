I-44 on-ramp closes for repairs next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Drivers on I-44 will need to be prepared for a ramp closure next week.

The westbound I-44 on-ramp from Cache Road in Lawton will close from 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 for surface repairs.

During this time, drivers will need to use an alternate route, such as the US-62/ Rogers Lane or Gore Boulevard ramps.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.