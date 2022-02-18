Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Food Bank distributes Senior Boxes

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, the Lawton Food Bank reached out to send some extra love and care for some members of the Lawton community.

They distributed over 200 Senior Boxes which included foods and goods like canned meats and cereals.

The boxes are aimed at helping area seniors at least 60 years of age and living at about 185 percent of the federal poverty line.

The Food Bank said they are happy to offer these boxes, in addition to regular groceries, to lend some extra help the people that need it the most.

“This is an awesome program it’s something they do get in addition to regular groceries it’s always on the third Thursday of every month we’ve got more than enough boxes to go around so just make sure to give us a call if you know have any questions about the program,” Lawton Food Bank Executive Director Ellen Lechel said.

The Lawton Food Bank will distribute any remaining boxes leftover at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 with all boxes being on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Senior Box program can sign up for the waitlist by calling the Lawton Food Bank at (580) 353-7994.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Judge sentences Charles Haliburton after he's found guilty in sexual assault case.
Lawton man sentenced in sexual assault case
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Testimony has begun in the embezzlement trial of Caleb Davis.
Trial of former Lawton City Council member underway

Latest News

Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Make outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend
Russell Anderson at Lawton Animal Welfare celebrates retirement.
Russell Anderson retires from Lawton Animal Welfare
Jury selection for Richard Smith began Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Defense, prosecution rest in Richard Smith murder trial