Lawton Food Bank distributes Senior Boxes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, the Lawton Food Bank reached out to send some extra love and care for some members of the Lawton community.

They distributed over 200 Senior Boxes which included foods and goods like canned meats and cereals.

The boxes are aimed at helping area seniors at least 60 years of age and living at about 185 percent of the federal poverty line.

The Food Bank said they are happy to offer these boxes, in addition to regular groceries, to lend some extra help the people that need it the most.

“This is an awesome program it’s something they do get in addition to regular groceries it’s always on the third Thursday of every month we’ve got more than enough boxes to go around so just make sure to give us a call if you know have any questions about the program,” Lawton Food Bank Executive Director Ellen Lechel said.

The Lawton Food Bank will distribute any remaining boxes leftover at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 with all boxes being on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Senior Box program can sign up for the waitlist by calling the Lawton Food Bank at (580) 353-7994.

