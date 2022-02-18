OSDH reports 1,119 new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,119 new Coronavirus cases on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases statewide is now 1,128.

According to OSDH, there are currently 11,874 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 22 new deaths from the virus on Friday.

So far, 14,223 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began.

