Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSDH reports 1,119 new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

According to OSDH, there are currently 11,874 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.
According to OSDH, there are currently 11,874 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,119 new Coronavirus cases on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases statewide is now 1,128.

According to OSDH, there are currently 11,874 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 22 new deaths from the virus on Friday.

So far, 14,223 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire

Latest News

A house fire broke out in the town of Comanche in Stephens County Friday morning.
Fire breaks out at abandoned home in Comanche
Richard Smith was found guilty Friday in the death of Angel Conner.
Richard Smith found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
Bills addressing protective orders filed in Oklahoma Legislature
Army Emergency Relief helps soldiers through tough financial times
Army Emergency Relief campaign starts March 1