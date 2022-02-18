Expert Connections
Purple Heart parking implemented at Central Plaza

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several parking spaces at the Central Plaza have been set aside to honor the community’s veterans.

Three parking spaces were dedicated Friday for purple heart recipients, in recognition of their sacrifice for the country.

The signage was placed in conjunction with members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which works to make sure our area veterans are seen and cared for.

“Central Plaza and FISTA are extremely excited to be taking part in this and to help support our local troops, our local veterans, our wounded warriors; in essence they are our heroes, so we’re very excited to have them here,” Central Plaza Director of Tenant Relations Jill Rodriguez said.

Bruce Dwyer, a Purple Heart veteran, said these sparking spots represent more than people realize.

“The importance is recognition of their sacrifice and their injuries, much more so than just having a parking spot,” he said. “Just seeing one helps affirm the support from the rest of the country.”

There are currently three spaces set near the Plaza’s north entrance, but officials said they plan to install an additional five spaces at each entry of the building.

