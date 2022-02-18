Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire
Gilbert Postelle was executed Thursday for his role in four deaths on Memorial Day 2005.
Postelle executed for 2005 slaying in Oklahoma

Latest News

Dr. Corey Finch
Gov. Stitt appoints doctor to Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board
Senate Bill 1568, authored by Senator Michael Brooks of Oklahoma City, passed through the...
Bill focused on violent crime offenders passes Oklahoma House
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor
Oklahoma Attorney General joins others in opposition to federal contractor vaccine mandate
Oklahoma abortion providers see rise in Texas patients.
Oklahoma abortion providers see rise in Texas patients
A bill to approve an additional $30m in funds for roads and bridges in Oklahoma passed a...
House subcommittee approves additional $30m for roads, bridges