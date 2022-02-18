Expert Connections
Richard Smith found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder

Richard Smith was found guilty Friday in the death of Angel Conner.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been found guilty in a Lawton murder.

A jury returned Friday morning with a verdict in the trial of Richard Smith.

He was convicted on all charges in connection to the 2020 murder of Angel Conner, who was stationed at Fort Sill at the time of her death.

The jury recommended a sentence of life without parole on the first-degree murder charge, one year and a $5,000 fine for the domestic abuse charge and six months plus a $500 fine for reckless conduct with a firearm.

Formal sentencing will take place April 5.

