Russell Anderson retires from Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Russell Anderson from Lawton Animal Welfare, who also joined 7News for Furry Friend Friday and helped animals find their forever homes, has announced his retirement.

Thursday, community members stopped by Lawton Animal Welfare to wish Anderson well, as he retires from the City of Lawton.

Christina Woodson, a community member, said it’s the positive attitude he has that she’ll miss most.

“He has just brought hope to all those who love animals that we can make a difference in the lives of these furry souls and brought such joy with his crazy suits and the fun he brings in encouraging people to adopt,” she said.

Roy Rodrick will take on Lawton Animal Welfare as interim superintendent.

