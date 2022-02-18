Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Russell Anderson retires from Lawton Animal Welfare

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Russell Anderson from Lawton Animal Welfare, who also joined 7News for Furry Friend Friday and helped animals find their forever homes, has announced his retirement.

Thursday, community members stopped by Lawton Animal Welfare to wish Anderson well, as he retires from the City of Lawton.

Christina Woodson, a community member, said it’s the positive attitude he has that she’ll miss most.

“He has just brought hope to all those who love animals that we can make a difference in the lives of these furry souls and brought such joy with his crazy suits and the fun he brings in encouraging people to adopt,” she said.

Roy Rodrick will take on Lawton Animal Welfare as interim superintendent.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Judge sentences Charles Haliburton after he's found guilty in sexual assault case.
Lawton man sentenced in sexual assault case
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Testimony has begun in the embezzlement trial of Caleb Davis.
Trial of former Lawton City Council member underway

Latest News

Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Make outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend
Lawton Food Bank distributes Senior Boxes to community.
Lawton Food Bank distributes Senior Boxes
Jury selection for Richard Smith began Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Defense, prosecution rest in Richard Smith murder trial