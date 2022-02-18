Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Police said Carlos Phillips was hit by a vehicle and killed between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Monday near 63rd and Cache Road.

Police said the driver of the car that hit Phillips drove off.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crash, you can reach out to Sgt. John Bordelon with Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division.

