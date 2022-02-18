Expert Connections
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified

Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Police said Carlos Phillips was hit by a vehicle and killed between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Monday near 63rd and Cache Road.

Police said the driver of the car that hit Phillips drove off.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crash, you can reach out to Sgt. John Bordelon with Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division.

