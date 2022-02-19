7News First Alert Weather: Winter isn’t giving up just yet

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with another cold night ahead as overnight lows fall into the mid 20s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph and become calm after midnight.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with highs rebounding into the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and it’ll be a great day to enjoy outdoors.

Sunday: A few clouds develop during the day with highs topping out in the low 70s. Winds will increase out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Relative humidity will be 15-25% in our western counties allowing for elevated fire weather conditions to make a return.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday due to pre-frontal warming ahead of a strong cold front that will move through early Tuesday morning. Behind the front temperatures Arctic air will begin to settle in and meet up with a trough of low pressure from the west by the middle of next week.

There is still some uncertainty on the evolution of the trough and how much moisture will be available once the Arctic air moves in. We will continue to monitor the temperature profile of the atmosphere as it will ultimately determine what type of precipitation will fall on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. All forms of winter precipitation including sleet, freezing rain and snow is a possibility throughout the event. Regardless of any winter weather, it will be significantly colder with highs likely to stay at or below freezing on Wednesday. Wind chills will range from near zero and into the teens during the afternoon on both days. This will mark the beginning of a brief cold spell that will continue into the following weekend.

