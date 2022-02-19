First Alert Forecast: Find a way to get outdoors this weekend before Arctic blast returns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s are making way for a great Saturday and a great start to a spring-like weekend. Saturday is a great day to catch some sunshine and spend some time outdoors. Sunshine sticks around for Sunday as a couple high clouds will try to build in. For Sunday, highs will climb into the lower 70s for Texoma, and be accompanied by a breezy southwesterly wind. Winds will range from 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. This, combined with relative humidity values in the 20s for central Texoma and teens for western Texoma will create the risk for fire weather on Sunday. The risk remains elevated for western Texoma on Sunday.

Looking ahead, our warming trend will continue into Monday as we will likely see 80° for the first time in quite some time for an afternoon high Monday. Winds will continue into Monday, and RH values will not improve, so our fire risk will climb to near-critical for much of Texoma.

The warming trend will come to a halt as a cold front will slide through overnight Monday and into Tuesday, dropping our highs into the upper 40s for Tuesday. This front comes with a storm system that will arrive on Wednesday, bringing the potential for another round of winter precipitation. There is still some inconsistency within the data to affirmatively say who sees exactly how much precipitation, but the potential is there for two separate waves of accumulating winter precipitation. This is something to keep a close eye on in the coming days as impacts could be substantial.

