Horace Mann Elementary wraps up Kindness Week

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Horace Mann Elementary students in Duncan have been rising to the occasion during their Soaring to Serve Food Drive.

Students donated more than 7,100 items which be distributed across the community.

More than 4,500 of those items were collected on Friday.

Lara Morgan’s 4th grade class will be getting their very own pizza party, for raising the most items.

After everything was totaled, her class brought in well over 1,300 food items and toiletries.

“I’m so proud of these students, they brought in so many items,” Morgan said. “And not just my class, but the whole school it’s an overwhelming amount. They were so excited each day to bring more items in in the morning. And they would even talk about it at the end of the day, like I’m going to bring in this many items, or just wanting to bless people, and wanting to be kind to people in our community.”

The next stop for all the donations will be going to Blessing Boxes set up across Duncan, and ran by Weaver Clinics.

