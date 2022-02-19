Lawton Animal Welfare superintendent retires after 11 years

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a bittersweet day at Lawton Animal Welfare, where the superintendent is retiring after more than ten years.

In Russell Anderson’s 11 years at Lawton Animal Welfare, he and his staff have saved the lives of an estimated 40,000 animals. Over the least decade, Anderson’s team has turned what used to be a high kill shelter into a place where dogs and cats are loved and cared for.

Anderson joined the shelter in 2011 following his retirement from the military.

He said at the time, people were demanding change from the shelter, including lower adoption fees.

His staff and volunteers made that happen, even running the shelter with only three people on staff sometimes.

“It took everyone,” Anderson said. “Every former employee that worked for us and every citizen that stepped forward and said ‘Hey, we believe in what you’re doing,’ and they started showing support.”

Each year under his leadership, adoption numbers climbed, starting at about 600 per year, all the way to 1500.

“Trying to get the city to look at, yes, we’re dealing with 1500 adoptions, but that’s not the important thing. That’s 1500 lives. If you don’t look at it as one, two, three and you just look at it as a beating heart,” Anderson said.

Maureen Curan is one of many shelter volunteers who will miss Anderson.

“It’s been an exciting experience,” Curan said. “The energy and vitality that he’s brought to the shelter and the changes that he’s made since he’s been here are just enormous.”

She watched him read to animals and treat each one with love and respect.

“He brought the sense of that each of these animals are individuals,” Curan said. “Each animal matters and the effort to either get each of them back to their owners, back to their new homes and that’s made a real big difference.”

To boost exposure, they went into overdrive, hosting adoption events, and various parties. Anderson’s energy and effort on social media combined with his crazy, bright attire brought attention to the shelter.

“Our team down here always made, and I always made our decisions based on the animals,” Anderson said. “Could it put us to do more work sometimes? Yeah, but if it was right, it was always for the animals and I think that’s what... kind of people saw.”

He partnered with KSWO for Furry Friend Friday every week, bringing a new pet to your screen.

While it all may have been fun, that wasn’t the purpose.

It was to find loving homes for lost and abandoned animals across the city.

“They have emotions I’ve seen them cry,” Anderson said. “I’ve seen them fall into depression. I’ve seen them happy. I’ve seen them overjoyed if you’ve got a starving puppy and you’re sitting there bottle feeding them, and there’s actual tears coming down their face, rolling. How can you not? How does your heart not break?”

In the meantime, field supervisor Roy Rodrick will serve as the interim superintendent.

Anderson said he’s leaving the shelter in good hands.

Anderson’s retirement will take him to Arizona, where he’s going to be with his wife who’s taking care of her parents.

