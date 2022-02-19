Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Legends: Valree Wynn

Valree Wynn is featured as a Lawton Legend
Valree Wynn is featured as a Lawton Legend(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Valree Wynn is Friday’s, Feb. 18 Lawton Legend.

Wynn was an educator who taught at Douglass.

She was the first black teacher at Lawton High School and Cameron University. Wynn was also the first to serve on the Board of Regents for Oklahoma Colleges.

Wynn was the first to earn her Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in English at Oklahoma State University.

She is a member of Cameron Hall of Fame and only Lawtonian in the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame.

Wynn was born in 1922 and died in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire

Latest News

Horace Mann Elementary School in Duncan wraps up Kindness Week with their Soaring to Serve Food...
Horace Mann Elementary wraps up Kindness Week
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Winter isn’t giving up just yet
Lonzo Gaines from John and Cooks BBQ joins 7News to talk about his business for Black History...
Black History Month Business Spotlight: John and Cooks BBQ
Marie Detty Youth and Family Services hosts a Black History Month luncheon on Feb. 18.
Marie Detty New Directions holds Black History Month luncheon