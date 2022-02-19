Lawton Legends: Valree Wynn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Valree Wynn is Friday’s, Feb. 18 Lawton Legend.

Wynn was an educator who taught at Douglass.

She was the first black teacher at Lawton High School and Cameron University. Wynn was also the first to serve on the Board of Regents for Oklahoma Colleges.

Wynn was the first to earn her Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in English at Oklahoma State University.

She is a member of Cameron Hall of Fame and only Lawtonian in the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame.

Wynn was born in 1922 and died in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.