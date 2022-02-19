Expert Connections
Marie Detty New Directions holds Black History Month luncheon

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year, the Marie Detty Youth and Family Services Center brings all their staff together to celebrate a special occasion.

And this year, they chose to go all out in honor of Black History Month.

The group held a luncheon on Friday morning and community members were able to learn a bit of Black History while at the event.

“It’s just a way to celebrate all the staff, have them all come over, get together, and eat good food,” Executive Director of Marie Detty Kerrie Mathews said. “That’s the most important part. And they also get to learn a little bit of history, but it’s just a good way to get everybody together from the agency.”

The food was catered by a local black-owned business, Good To Geaux Catering, who according to their Facebook page, serve a variety of Posh Urban, Southern, and Cajun Cuisine.

Owner of Good to Geaux Catering Nicole Adams said she had to move to catering and close their café due to hardships brought on by the pandemic, so opportunities like this one mean that much more.

“We’re just honored, for the opportunity to come in and facilitate today,” Adams said. “We’re very proud of Marie Detty too for honoring Black History Month that’s near and dear to my heart, especially being a minority business owner, so that speaks volumes for the agency as well. So we’re just excited, but I guess everyone’s getting hungry.”

You can check out everything that Good to Geaux has to offer, by heading over to their Facebook page, that address is right there at the bottom of your screen.

