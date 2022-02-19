New officers graduate into Lawton Police Department

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department welcomed in its newest group of officers in a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

Eight new members were sworn in Friday, joining in the department’s service of the community.

A new patrol officer, Zaria Jesse, spoke on what today’s ceremony meant for her.

“it means a lot, especially knowing that I’m the first African American female in a number of years on the Lawton Police Department,” she said. “It’s a big step, and I’m ready to help my community, and be the voice for my community, and for many people like myself.”

And she and the other new officers look forward to giving the community a positive view of law enforcement through their service.

