Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

New officers graduate into Lawton Police Department

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department welcomed in its newest group of officers in a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

Eight new members were sworn in Friday, joining in the department’s service of the community.

A new patrol officer, Zaria Jesse, spoke on what today’s ceremony meant for her.

“it means a lot, especially knowing that I’m the first African American female in a number of years on the Lawton Police Department,” she said. “It’s a big step, and I’m ready to help my community, and be the voice for my community, and for many people like myself.”

And she and the other new officers look forward to giving the community a positive view of law enforcement through their service.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified

Latest News

Lawton Police Department graduates new patrol officers.
New officers graduate into Lawton Police Department
Valree Wynn is featured as a Lawton Legend
Lawton Legends: Valree Wynn
Horace Mann Elementary School in Duncan wraps up Kindness Week with their Soaring to Serve Food...
Horace Mann Elementary wraps up Kindness Week
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Winter isn’t giving up just yet