Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wichita Mountain Quilt Club hosts Color Explosion show

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 100 quilts are on display at the Great Plains Coliseum this weekend for the Color Explosion quilt show.

The Wichita Mountain Quilt Club is hosting the event, which features live sewing demonstrations.

Attendees can also take part in short quilting lessons taught by Prairie Nations.

Proceeds raised during the show will go towards local community projects, such as Meals on Wheels and Quilts of Valor.

“The best part of having the guild itself, is that we have the fellowship, and we learn from each other,” Chairman of the Color Explosion Quilt Show Vicki Nightingale said. “So, if you are a beginner quilter, or if you’re good a quilting, either way you can learn something.”

The show ends at 7 p.m., Friday night and will open again from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For those who would like to get into quilting, the guild meets at 6:30 on every second Monday, at the First Baptist West Church in Lawton.

All visitors are welcome.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire

Latest News

Russell Anderson is retiring from Lawton Animal Welfare after 11 years as the superintendent.
Lawton Animal Welfare superintendent retires after 11 years
Arts for All hosts luncheon to kick off festival season.
Arts for All hosts luncheon for festival kick-off
Davis said ultimately justice prevailed on Thursday and it feels good.
Former Lawton city councilman speaks out after jury finds him not guilty in trial
Central Plaza implements Purple Heart spaces for veterans.
Purple Heart parking implemented at Central Plaza