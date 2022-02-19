Wichita Mountain Quilt Club hosts Color Explosion show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 100 quilts are on display at the Great Plains Coliseum this weekend for the Color Explosion quilt show.

The Wichita Mountain Quilt Club is hosting the event, which features live sewing demonstrations.

Attendees can also take part in short quilting lessons taught by Prairie Nations.

Proceeds raised during the show will go towards local community projects, such as Meals on Wheels and Quilts of Valor.

“The best part of having the guild itself, is that we have the fellowship, and we learn from each other,” Chairman of the Color Explosion Quilt Show Vicki Nightingale said. “So, if you are a beginner quilter, or if you’re good a quilting, either way you can learn something.”

The show ends at 7 p.m., Friday night and will open again from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For those who would like to get into quilting, the guild meets at 6:30 on every second Monday, at the First Baptist West Church in Lawton.

All visitors are welcome.

