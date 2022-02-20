7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend will see fire weather return early next week ahead of winter resurgence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies will continue over from the day as temperatures cool down to the mid/low 30s by early tomorrow morning. Winds will calm down out of the south at 5-10 mph

Clouds develop throughout the day tomorrow but will remain mostly sunny heading into the afternoon as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s across Texoma. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. These winds combined with dry conditions at the surface, low relative humidity and the warm temperatures will allow for near-critical fire weather conditions in our western counties, with elevated conditions across the rest of the area.

Pre-frontal warming will see temperatures rise even higher into the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday, giving us a dose of summer-like weather in February. Winds will still be strong out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph. Critical fire weather conditions will emerge for western Oklahoma and portions of Northwest Texas. Later in the day ahead of the front, there is a slight chance for showers and storms, with some possibly being strong, in areas south and east of I-44 Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

The front will move through Tuesday morning as breezy winds shift out of the north. Arctic air will settle in across the southern plains with temperatures only reaching the 40s during the afternoon. A deepening trough will move in from the west during the middle of the week, bringing in a round of winter weather for Texoma on Wednesday and Thursday. The winter weather will come in 2 waves: Wednesday into Wednesday evening, and late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Amount of available moisture and the atmospheric temperature profile will determine the type of wintry precipitation we receive. All forms of precipitation are possible across the region, though models are suggesting a greater coverage of wintry mix and freezing rain, with more snow for northwestern counties in Texoma, however there are still some slight inconsistencies in the models that we will continue to keep you updated on. Wind chills will be cold in the teens, single digits, and near zero through those couple of days heading into the weekend, where we will continue to see below-average temperatures by the end of next week.

