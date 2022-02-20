7News First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup continues ahead of winter storm potential

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

If you’ve needed an excuse to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, today you’ve got one because our temperatures are going to top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s for most of Texoma. Get ready for a breezy one though, as our winds will sustain out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph. As our drought deepens due to the lack of moisture, these windy conditions today will create a Near Critical fire weather risk for western counties in Texoma. The fire risk remains potent in all of Texoma, but highest out west. As we look into tomorrow, southerly winds will allow us to easily punch through the 70s, bringing our afternoon high into the low 80s for the first time in quite some time. Relative Humidity values will bottom out in the low teens tomorrow, and with windy conditions only strengthening, tomorrow a Critical fire weather risk is in place for western counties. Again, the risk remains for the rest of Texoma, but highest in the west.

Monday evening, a cold front will begin to make its way towards Oklahoma. Ahead of it, we have a slight chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. These storms will be scattered at best, but there could be a potential for some medium sized hail and substantial wind gusts, but this remains very isolated to SE Texoma, on the eastern sides of I-44.

That cold front will sink our highs into the upper 40s for Tuesday, bringing a strong northerly wind at 15-20 mph. Cloud cover will begin to build in ahead of our next storm system, arriving Wednesday. As the data continues to try to align, we are becoming more confident in the possibility of a winter storm for Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, it appears two waves of winter precipitation will move through Texoma, most likely in the form of a wintry mix/sleet combination, rather than snow. It is still too early to estimate accumulations, but impacts still have the potential to be substantial. This is something to keep a close eye on in the coming days.

