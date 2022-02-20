Expert Connections
Cameron hosted annual Special Olympics Oklahoma Polar Plunge

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Special Olympics Oklahoma Polar Plunge happened at Cameron University.

Organizers said the plunge is a great way for groups in the community to raise money in support of the Special Olympics.

All the funds raised will go toward the athletes, to help them attend the best quality track and field events and training.

Each person participating donates a minimum of $75.

Instead of plunging into a pool, they went down a slide this year.

”It warms my heart every time,” Hanefield said. “Our athletes don’t always get to participate as others do in schools activities and organizations. They get to come out and participate and freeze themselves to raise money. But it goes for such a worthy organization, a worthy cause.”

If you couldn’t make it out today but would still like to give, you can donate to the United Way of southwest Oklahoma and Lawton’s Special Olympics.

The link is below.

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma

Special Olympics Oklahoma

