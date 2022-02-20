Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified
Davis said ultimately justice prevailed on Thursday and it feels good.
Former Lawton city councilman speaks out after jury finds him not guilty in trial
Lawton Police Department graduates new patrol officers.
New officers graduate into Lawton Police Department
Richard Smith was found guilty Friday in the death of Angel Conner.
Richard Smith found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
Norman Robbins, Jr. was reportedly last seen on Monday, Feb. 14.
Authorities looking for missing man in Comanche County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 5:30 pm
7News First Alert Weather: Experience all 4 seasons of the year in just one week, right here in Texoma
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe
U.S. officials are warning a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen within days if diplomacy...
Harris: 'Real possibility' of war in Europe