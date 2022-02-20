Lawton Ballet Theatre holds auditions for spring musical

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Calling all actors and singers, the Lawton Ballet Theatre held auditions for their spring musical.

Folks came out this morning for the second round of auditions for Freaky Friday: the Musical.

It tells the story of a mother and daughter who don’t get along.

When the pair switch bodies, they find out what it’s like to walk in the other’s shoes.

The theater is still looking for young men and women with strong vocals and demeanor to play high school students.

”Well I love music theater, I love working with the kids and helping them grow in their musicality,” Williams said. “Seeing all these great harmonies coming together. I love seeing their eye light up when they come on stage, and they have a great audience. It’s just so much fun to share my love for theater with these kids.”

You can send a virtual audition to reagan@lawtonballet.com.

They ask that you prepare a one minute video performing a pop or Broadway song, and a one minute video of monologue.

