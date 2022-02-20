Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach.

Police Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference Saturday night that 44-year-old Nicholas Vella died in the crash. He was a 14-year veteran with the department and leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to police.

Police say the helicopter crash-landed while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach,...
Police say the helicopter crash-landed while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, California. One officer was killed and another was injured.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department. The officer was not named, but police said he is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified
Davis said ultimately justice prevailed on Thursday and it feels good.
Former Lawton city councilman speaks out after jury finds him not guilty in trial
Lawton Police Department graduates new patrol officers.
New officers graduate into Lawton Police Department
Richard Smith was found guilty Friday in the death of Angel Conner.
Richard Smith found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
Norman Robbins, Jr. was reportedly last seen on Monday, Feb. 14.
Authorities looking for missing man in Comanche County

Latest News

Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests
While officials are hoping for diplomacy, it appears a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.
Ukraine president calls for diplomatic solution amid Russia tensions
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
The vice president reiterated the Biden administration's promise to hit Russia with...
Harris vows economic response if Russia invades Ukraine