7News First Alert Weather: Experience all 4 seasons of the year in just one week, right here in Texoma

First Alert Forecast 5:30 pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few clouds building in tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph as overnight lows only fall into the mid/upper 40s.

Pre-frontal warming and warm air advection from the south will see temperatures rise even higher than today into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow, giving us a dose of summer-like weather in February. Winds will still be strong out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Critical fire weather conditions will emerge for western Oklahoma and portions of Northwest Texas, with near-critical and elevated fire weather conditions for the rest of Texoma.

Later in the day moisture will fill in across Texoma ahead of the front, allowing for the convection of showers and storms during the late afternoon all the way until the early morning hours on Tuesday. A low risk is in place for strong-to-severe showers and storms across southern and eastern parts of Texoma. Coverage will remain isolated-to-scattered as main risks include gusty winds, small hail, and the very low chance for a brief spin-up.

The front will move through Tuesday morning as breezy winds shift out of the north. Arctic air will settle in across the southern plains with temperatures only reaching the 40s during the afternoon. A deepening trough will move in from the west during the middle of the week, bringing in a round of winter weather for Texoma on Wednesday and Thursday. First Alert Weather Days are in place for Wednesday and Thursday as winter weather impacts on temperature and travel will be substantial.

The winter weather will come in 2 waves: Wednesday into Wednesday evening, and late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Amount of available moisture and the atmospheric temperature profile will determine the type of wintry precipitation we receive. All forms of precipitation are possible across the region, though models are suggesting a greater coverage of wintry mix and freezing rain, with more snow for northwestern counties in Texoma, however there are still some slight inconsistencies in the models that we will continue to keep you updated on. At the moment, the total amount of precipitation accumulation will be low, less than an inch in most places. Wind chills will be cold in the teens, single digits, and near zero through those couple of days heading into the end of the workweek, where we will continue to see below-average temperatures by the weekend.

