After today, expect an active weather pattern | 2/21AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be warm and breezy! Look for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s area wide. All day long, winds will be out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts could be as high as the low 40s. Combine the warm temperatures, breezy winds and low relative humidity and that will create critical fire danger for many this afternoon. Counties along and west of highway 183 are under a Red Flag Warning from 11AM-8PM tonight.

As a strong cold front sweeps across our area tonight, ahead of the front will be enough lift to support isolated to scattered strong, perhaps severe storms. The primary concerns look to be large hail and damaging winds. The highest threat for these storms stays confined to counties along and south/ east of I-44 where the greatest surface based moisture will be. The tornado threat remains low but cannot be ruled out completely. All showers/storms will be gone by sunrise tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow morning, the Arctic Airmass will be near I-44. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies but cloud cover will taper off as the day progresses. By the afternoon look for mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 30s north to upper 60s south. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Wednesday morning will be wicked cold as wind chill values look to drop below zero for many locations. With temperatures below or near freezing and a passing disturbance will initiate a first round of winter precipitation. This will occur during the morning hours of Wednesday. Given the cold air at surface and slightly warmer temperatures aloft, precipitation will likely fall as a mix (sleet, snow and freezing rain).

Another round of precipitation will fall Thursday morning allowing for yet again a wintry mix to fall. Higher amounts for precipitation will remain east of I-35 as dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere look to be a concern. More snow will fall with this round of precipitation. However, sleet/snow and freezing rain will still be a concern for all counties. With the winter weather and cold temperatures, First Alert Weather Days are in place for Wednesday and Thursday.

Precipitation will come to an end after sunset on Thursday. Temperatures will remain below freezing through Friday but thankfully high pressure will settle in allowing for sunshine, light northeast winds and quiet weather through the weekend.

Have a good Monday! -LW

