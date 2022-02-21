Altus Police, Fire Departments honored

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a big weekend for both the Altus Police and Fire departments.

Several officers and the fire chief were honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Norman.

VFW Post Commander Larry Hurd from southwest Oklahoma submitted names from Altus for state awards, and many won.

In first place for Officer of the Year, the VFW recognized two lieutenants, a detective, an officer and former sergeant from Altus Police for lifesaving and investigative roles in a burglary and arson fire at an apartment complex in March of last year.

Three from the department came in second place for the Emergency Medical Technician Lifesaver Award for incident in which a man accidentally stabbed himself and hit an artery last July.

He survived because of the officers’ quick thinking.

And finally, Altus Fire Chief Joe Buchanan was named Firefighter of the Year in Oklahoma.

The winners will go on to compete on the national level against other state winners.

