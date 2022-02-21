Expert Connections
Car catches fire near SH-49

Fire crews respond to Vehicle Fire on Stoney Pointe Road.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A car caught fire in Comanche County Monday afternoon.

The call came out around 2:40 p.m. on Stoney Pointe Road off of State Highway 49.

Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and were able to quickly put it out.

Officials said the fire was caused by a fuel system issue.

There weren’t any injuries reported in the incident.

