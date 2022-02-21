Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fire off I-44 near Fletcher shuts down ramp

A fire off of I-44 near Fletcher Monday morning caused crews to shut down a ramp due to...
A fire off of I-44 near Fletcher Monday morning caused crews to shut down a ramp due to visibility concerns.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments were called out to a fire along I-44 Monday morning.

The exit 63 off-ramp was closed for a while due to the grass fire, which caused smoke to cover the road.

Whitfield Road at I-44 was also closed for a while.

Crews from Elgin, Fletcher and Cement fire departments all answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries due to the fire.

The fire was reported as being out shortly after 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast 5:30 pm
7News First Alert Weather: Experience all 4 seasons of the year in just one week, right here in Texoma
Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup continues ahead of winter storm potential
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup continues ahead of winter storm potential

Latest News

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, February 21st.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 21st
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, February 21st.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 21st
High fire danger today, storms tonight with winter weather Wednesday/ Thursday
After today, expect an active weather pattern | 2/21AM
26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man