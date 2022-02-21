Fire off I-44 near Fletcher shuts down ramp

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments were called out to a fire along I-44 Monday morning.

The exit 63 off-ramp was closed for a while due to the grass fire, which caused smoke to cover the road.

Whitfield Road at I-44 was also closed for a while.

Crews from Elgin, Fletcher and Cement fire departments all answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries due to the fire.

The fire was reported as being out shortly after 10 a.m.

