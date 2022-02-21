Fires rage across southwest Oklahoma over the weekend

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters across southwest Oklahoma are staying busy this weekend.

Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire south of Roosevelt.

On Saturday, the Wichita Mountain’s Estates Fire Department responded to five calls, including a grass fire near I-44.

Sunday evening, first responders from Indiahoma, Comanche County Emergency Management, Cache, Chattanooga, Geronimo, Comanche Nation, Manitou, Hollister, Western District and Fort Sill fought a blaze southwest of Indiahoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.