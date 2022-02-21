Lawton City Council to vote on parks master plan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council will decide whether to accept the Lawton parks master plan this week.

The decision on the Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan will come at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The council previously met earlier this month to go over the details of the plan.

The council will also consider a resolution approving the trust indenture creating the Lawton Youth Sports Authority.

City council meets Tuesday afternoon at 2 at Lawton City Hall.

