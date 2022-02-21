Expert Connections
Lawton Legends: Eugene Owens

Lawton Legends presents Eugene Owens.
Lawton Legends presents Eugene Owens.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dr. Eugene Owens is Monday’s, Feb. 21, Lawton Legend.

He was Lawton’s first black physician who a community and civil rights leader.

Owens served on the Oklahoma State Board of Health from 1963 - 1979.

He worked to integrate Lawton and was president of the Lawton NAACP branch.

The Owens building is named after him and was married to Betty Owens.

Eugene was born in 1916 and died in 1979.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

