Lawton Public Library hosts Craft Swap

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is hosting an event for spring cleaning.

Starting Monday, Feb. 21, and going through Friday, Feb. 25, the library will host Craft Swap.

At the event, residents will be able to take their unused crafting supplies, and exchange them for a ticket.

Then on Monday, Feb. 28, they can bring that ticket back in and swap it for supplies brought in by other residents.

”I mean everybody wants to do their spring cleaning each year, and things like that,” Community Engagement Librarian Tanya Orga said. “So, it’s just a good way to, things that have been sitting around for a while, it’s a good way to refresh their supplies and see if there is something else they can use.”

The swap will take place on Monday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.

For those who were unable to donate, but still want to shop “new-to-you” goods, the library said anyone is welcome to come in from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. later that night.

