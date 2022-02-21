Lawton Public Library kicking off Craft Supply Swap Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting Monday, the Lawton Public Library will be hosting the Craft Supply Swap.

When you drop off new or gently used craft supplies this week, Monday through Friday, you’ll receive a “swap ticket.”

Then bring the ticket back next Monday, Feb. 28 from 6-7 p.m. to browse and take home craft supplies.

Even if you are not able to donate, you can stop by on Feb. 28 from 7-7:45 p.m. to go home with new-to-you supplies.

You can contact the Lawton Public Library for more information.

