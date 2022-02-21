Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Merck’s COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.

A new study from India said the drug company’s anti-viral Molnupiravir treatment reduced the risk of hospitalizations by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital, compared to 4.3% of those who weren’t treated with the pill.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast 5:30 pm
7News First Alert Weather: Experience all 4 seasons of the year in just one week, right here in Texoma
Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup continues ahead of winter storm potential
7News First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup continues ahead of winter storm potential

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, February 21st.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 21st