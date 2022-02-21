OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOISE CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the murder of a Texas man in Oklahoma over the weekend.
At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Cimarron County dispatch received a report of a shooting.
First responders found 34-year-old Eric Ortega of Perryton, Texas with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to officials, 26-year-old Jonathan Robinson forced his way into a residence where he shot Ortega.
Robinson was taken into custody and remains in the Cimarron County Jail.
