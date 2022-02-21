Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man

26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot and killed Eric Ortega.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the murder of a Texas man in Oklahoma over the weekend.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Cimarron County dispatch received a report of a shooting.

First responders found 34-year-old Eric Ortega of Perryton, Texas with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, 26-year-old Jonathan Robinson forced his way into a residence where he shot Ortega.

Robinson was taken into custody and remains in the Cimarron County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified
Davis said ultimately justice prevailed on Thursday and it feels good.
Former Lawton city councilman speaks out after jury finds him not guilty in trial
Lawton Police Department graduates new patrol officers.
New officers graduate into Lawton Police Department
Richard Smith was found guilty Friday in the death of Angel Conner.
Richard Smith found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
Norman Robbins, Jr. was reportedly last seen on Monday, Feb. 14.
Authorities looking for missing man in Comanche County

Latest News

Bring the swap ticket back next Monday, Feb. 28 from 6-7 p.m. to browse and take home craft...
Lawton Public Library kicking off Craft Supply Swap Monday
Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire south of...
Fires rage across southwest Oklahoma over the weekend
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
Police say a white male wearing dark clothing shot an officer twice before fleeing early Sunday...
Wilson Police Department searching for man who shot officer