OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the murder of a Texas man in Oklahoma over the weekend.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Cimarron County dispatch received a report of a shooting.

First responders found 34-year-old Eric Ortega of Perryton, Texas with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, 26-year-old Jonathan Robinson forced his way into a residence where he shot Ortega.

Robinson was taken into custody and remains in the Cimarron County Jail.

