Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business


Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her 95th birthday.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton restaurant owner is turning 95 and celebrating 60 years in business.

Sixty years ago, Burgess Grill’s doors opened here in Lawton.

95-year-old Shizuko Burgess can still be found in the kitchen, grilling burgers.

She loves cooking, but she loves the customers more, the ones she catches up with every week and the ones who have been coming back for 40 years, sharing laughter and memories with her.

“Customers are wonderful,” Shizuko said. “I am so proud to still be working. A lot of people at 95 still do well, but not work six days a week like me I don’t think.”

Her son Raymond said her reputation for a good meal and conversation reaches all the way to his home in Florida.

“She has probably fed hundreds and hundreds of people, sent out millions and millions of burgers. It’s kind of an institution,” Raymond said. “I get people even down in Florida come and say yeah, they’ve met my mom passing through Fort Sill.”

She’s kept bellies full in southwest Oklahoma full for decades, and not only that, but raised four children.

“A lot of people depend on her to come down here and eat here and it keeps her young and keeps her going, so it’s very important,” Raymond said.

Even a fight with cancer and a stroke couldn’t stop her.

Retirement won’t be in the cards for Shizuko any time soon, she said.

“I conquered all that,” Shizuko said. “I’m still strong. Still well enough to do all that. I’m so proud, that’s all I can say, you know? But I think God helps me. That’s the only way.”

