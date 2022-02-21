Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Graham Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.

The investigation started when an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Carolina Street after seeing a car leaving an apartment complex.

According to Graham Police, the driver of the vehicle got out and told police he had been shot. The victim was taken to Graham Regional Medical Center before then being flown to United Regional in Wichita Falls.

After getting in contact with the victim, police then responded to the apartment where the shooting allegedly happened and found the suspect, 17-year-old Kamron Nail, still inside.

Police said Nail eventually came out and was arrested thanks to a coordinated effort with the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers.

Graham Police are working with Texas Rangers in their investigation.

