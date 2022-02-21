Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wilson Police Department searching for man who shot officer

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wilson Police Department is searching for a man who they say shot an officer early Sunday morning.

Officials said around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling an area behind the school near the football field when he noticed a white male wearing dark clothing.

According to police, when he stopped to speak to the man, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, shooting the officer in the chest twice.

The officer fired back and the suspect ran north. Multiple agencies searched for the man but did not find him.

Luckily, the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injuries.

The department is now offering a $5000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 5.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified
Davis said ultimately justice prevailed on Thursday and it feels good.
Former Lawton city councilman speaks out after jury finds him not guilty in trial
Lawton Police Department graduates new patrol officers.
New officers graduate into Lawton Police Department
Richard Smith was found guilty Friday in the death of Angel Conner.
Richard Smith found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
Norman Robbins, Jr. was reportedly last seen on Monday, Feb. 14.
Authorities looking for missing man in Comanche County

Latest News

Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Burgess Grill owner celebrates 95th birthday
Police say a white male wearing dark clothing shot an officer twice before fleeing early Sunday...
Wilson Police Department searching for man who shot officer
First Alert Forecast 5:30 pm
7News First Alert Weather: Experience all 4 seasons of the year in just one week, right here in Texoma