Wilson Police Department searching for man who shot officer

WILSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wilson Police Department is searching for a man who they say shot an officer early Sunday morning.

Officials said around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling an area behind the school near the football field when he noticed a white male wearing dark clothing.

According to police, when he stopped to speak to the man, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, shooting the officer in the chest twice.

The officer fired back and the suspect ran north. Multiple agencies searched for the man but did not find him.

Luckily, the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injuries.

The department is now offering a $5000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 5.

