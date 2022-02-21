Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
First Alert Forecast 5:30 pm
7News First Alert Weather: Experience all 4 seasons of the year in just one week, right here in Texoma
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
Lawton Police responded to a deadly hit and run crash Monday night near 63rd and Cache Road.
Victim in deadly Lawton hit and run identified
Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire south of...
Fires rage across southwest Oklahoma over the weekend

Latest News

A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Wisconsin police cruiser hit head-on by suspected intoxicated driver
The Lawton Public Library begins their Craft Swap event.
Lawton Public Library hosts Craft Swap
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of...
California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters