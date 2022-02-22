Expert Connections
3k+ new COVID cases, 202 deaths reported since Friday in Oklahoma

(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,070 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

Here is the breakdown of new cases by day:

  • 1,523 new cases Saturday
  • 906 new cases Sunday
  • 232 new cases Monday
  • 409 new cases Tuesday

There are currently 9,112 people currently diagnosed with the Coronavirus statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 202 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

So far, 14,425 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

