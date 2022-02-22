3k+ new COVID cases, 202 deaths reported since Friday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,070 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

Here is the breakdown of new cases by day:

1,523 new cases Saturday

906 new cases Sunday

232 new cases Monday

409 new cases Tuesday

There are currently 9,112 people currently diagnosed with the Coronavirus statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 202 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

So far, 14,425 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

