Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Average gas prices climb for the 8th week in a row

Gas prices continue to climb for the eighth straight week, with the average price being $3.52...
Gas prices continue to climb for the eighth straight week, with the average price being $3.52 per gallon.(Minerva Studio via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Average gas prices in the U.S. have climbed for the eighth consecutive week.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price is now $3.52 per gallon, rising 3.2 cents from a week ago. That number is also up 20.7 cents from a month ago and 88.9 cents from a year ago.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

The states with the lowest average gas prices per gallon are Oklahoma ($3.17), Arkansas ($3.18), and Mississippi ($3.18). The states with the highest average gas prices per gallon are California ($4.72), Hawaii ($4.49), and Oregon ($3.96).

GasBuddy compiled data from more than 11 million individual gas price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
A fire off of I-44 near Fletcher Monday morning caused crews to shut down a ramp due to...
Fire off I-44 near Fletcher shuts down ramp
Strong north winds, all types of winter precipitation and dangerously cold wind chill values
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday | 2/22AM

Latest News

“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions; Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
Amarillo police are investigating hit-and-run that left two people injured early Saturday...
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas
A fire was reported after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near South Highway 65 and Baseline Road.
House, grass fire extinguished in Comanche County