Cameron University sets virtual career fair for March

The 2022 Red River Career Connection is a virtual event set for March.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will hold a virtual, week-long job fair in March.

The Red River Career Connection is set from Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11 and will have virtual sessions targeted at several industries.

If you want to take part in the virtual job fair, you can register online here to get Zoom links to specific sessions.

It’s free to register, and the career fair is open to not just Cameron University students and alumni, but the public as well.

During each Zoom session, employers will give an overview of their business and explain how to learn more about employment opportunities.

Here is the breakdown for what sessions will take place throughout the week:

  • Monday, March 7: Computing and Technology, Mathematical Sciences – 10 a.m.; Education, Graduate and Professional Programs – 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 8: Communication, including journalism and media production; English and Foreign Languages; Graphic Design; Art, Music and Theatre Arts – 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, March 9: Various employers that may not fit other categories, seasonal positions, positions which do not require a degree – 9 a.m.; Business, including accounting, business administration, finance, management and marketing – 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 10: Behavioral and Social Sciences, including psychology, family and child studies, history, political science, criminal justice and sociology – 10 a.m.; Sports and Exercise Science – 2 p.m.
  • Friday, March 11: Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences – 9:30 a.m.; Chemistry, Physics and Engineering – 1:30 p.m.

