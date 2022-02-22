Comanche County Hospital Authority, doctors to pay $550K over prescription claims

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Hospital Authority has agreed to pay $550,000 to the United States over civil penalty claims.

According to U.S. Attorney Robert Troester, the claims are related to prescriptions for non-opioid Schedule II Controlled Substances.

Troester said under the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970, prescriptions for controlled substances must be issued for a legitimate medical purpose by an individual practitioner acting in the usual course of their professional practice.

According to Troester, Doctors Troy Harden and Moncy Varkey, who were employed by the Comanche County Hospital Authority and practiced medicine on behalf of Lawton Community Health Care Center, issued prescriptions for several Schedule II Controlled Substances between November 2016 and August 2018.

Troester said the two issued prescriptions without establishing a doctor-patient relationship through a face-to-face encounter with the patient.

He added that during that time, the CCHA was responsible for administration, management and regulatory compliance for Comanche County Memorial Hospital and its facilities.

The United States alleged that the CCHA failed to implement proper prescribing policies and procedures.

CCHA, as well as Doctors Harden and Varkey, have agreed to pay $550,000 to the United States in order to resolve the allegations.

