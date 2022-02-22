First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday | 2/22AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning! It’s a windy one out there.. that’s thanks to the arrival of the cold front. Falling temperatures plus wind gusts out of the north at 30-40mph are creating wind chill values in the single digits and teens. The strong front will continue to push across our area through the morning commute but just know that gusty, cold north winds will continue all day long. Highs will range from the low 30s north to the low 50s south under mostly sunny skies. Generally, we won’t see temperatures rise much behind the front and winds will make it feel even colder.

Tonight will be wicked cold. Air temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning will fall into the single digits to low teens but winds will produce wind chill values ranging from 10 degrees below zero to 5 degrees above. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place starting 1AM Wednesday morning lasting through 10AM Wednesday for Caddo, Grady, Washita and Beckham counties.

Tomorrow morning, a disturbance will pass across our area bringing impacts of sleet, freezing rain and snow for Wednesday and Thursday. Precipitation will start by 3AM tomorrow and spread northeast nearing I-44 by 7 o’clock. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Total combined sleet and snow accumulations of up to one inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Precipitation is expected to come to an end Thursday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most counties in our area as all types of precipitation are possible. The advisory starts 6AM tomorrow and lasts through 6PM Thursday night.

High temperatures on Wednesday will rise into the low to mid 20s for southwest Oklahoma. North Texas counties will see mid to upper 20s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph and wind gusts higher will make it feel colder.

Thursday mornings temperatures will start in the teens before rising to near freezing by the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

A drier and warmer forecast is expected into early next week as high pressure settles in.

Have a good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.