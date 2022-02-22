House, grass fire extinguished in Comanche County
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews in Comanche County were called out to a grass fire that spread to a home Tuesday afternoon.
It happened after 3:30 in the afternoon near South Highway 65 and Baseline Road.
Witnesses said the house appeared to be abandoned.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire was reportedly out a few minutes after 4 Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is not known.
