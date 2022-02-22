House, grass fire extinguished in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews in Comanche County were called out to a grass fire that spread to a home Tuesday afternoon.

It happened after 3:30 in the afternoon near South Highway 65 and Baseline Road.

Witnesses said the house appeared to be abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reportedly out a few minutes after 4 Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.