Lawmakers pushing for pay raise for Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - At the state capitol, lawmakers are pushing for a 35% pay raise for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

The House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety approved legislation for the pay raise Monday.

It’s expected to cost $17 million next year, and would bring starting pay for troopers to about $54,000 a year.

The head of the committee said pay for state troopers was “woefully behind” what’s being offered at other law enforcement agencies across the state, making it hard to retain troopers.

