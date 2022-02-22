Lawton Police Department searches for new officers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is having tryouts this weekend, so if you’re someone who is willing able to serve and protect our community, listen up.

These tryouts that LPD will have this weekend will allow anyone who is serious about becoming one of Lawton’s finest to toss their hat into the ring.

Officer Andrew Grubbs said those who have already filled out an application or are considering applying will get to see how it is to be an officer first-hand.

”It will consist of multiple different things,” Grubbs said. “Used to, it would be just some push-ups, some sit-ups, and then a sprint and vertical jump. Now we’re incorporating a bit more of what we have to do.”

The applicants will get the chance to actually find a suspect, which they will identify at the end of the practice.

Grubbs said he didn’t want to give too much away about this weekend, but just that it will be a fun experience.

”Physical tryouts can be intimidating and can actually detour some individuals who might be very good candidates for officers but they’re just afraid of what they have to do,” Grubbs said.

Grubbs said they are wanting to get rid of that fear and make things more transparent by letting them know to come try it out and see how it is.

”We’re wanting as many applicants as possible, so that we can have a large pool of individuals who are ready and willing to serve the community,” Grubbs said. “And so we can get the best candidates

The tryouts will be held at the Great Plains Technology Center this Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.

Lawton Police officers and the department’s training department will be there to cheer on anyone who is willing to take on the task.

If you are someone who thinks they have what it takes, you can still submit an application to Lawton Police Department application

