Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Sheridan and Rogers Lane.

Witnesses said they saw a blue car run a stop light before it t-boned a brown SUV, which then rolled over.

According to Lawton Police, everyone involved declined medical attention and no one was taken to a hospital.

