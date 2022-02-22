Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Sheridan and Rogers Lane.
Witnesses said they saw a blue car run a stop light before it t-boned a brown SUV, which then rolled over.
According to Lawton Police, everyone involved declined medical attention and no one was taken to a hospital.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.