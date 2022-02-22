Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover

Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Sheridan and Rogers Lane.

Witnesses said they saw a blue car run a stop light before it t-boned a brown SUV, which then rolled over.

According to Lawton Police, everyone involved declined medical attention and no one was taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
A fire off of I-44 near Fletcher Monday morning caused crews to shut down a ramp due to...
Fire off I-44 near Fletcher shuts down ramp
Strong north winds, all types of winter precipitation and dangerously cold wind chill values
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday | 2/22AM

Latest News

This marijuana farm in Wilson was one of several targeted in an investigation by the Oklahoma...
Five arrested, including one in Stephens County, in large scale drug operation
Comanche County Hospital Authority, doctors to pay $550K over prescription claims
The proposed bill would see starting pay for OHP troopers rise to $54,000 a year.
Lawmakers pushing for pay raise for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
3k+ new COVID cases, 202 deaths reported since Friday in Oklahoma