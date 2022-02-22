Expert Connections
Livestock show takes place at Comanche County Fairgrounds

Comanche County Spring Livestock Show begins Feb. 21 and ends Feb. 25.
By Makenzie Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Spring Livestock Show is running through the rest of the week.

Livestock from all over Texoma are being shown at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

With the inclement weather forecasted later this week, all shows have been moved to Monday and Tuesday.

Cattle was shown Monday, and Tuesday will be sheep, goats and swine.

The full show schedule can be found at the Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club Facebook page.

Friday evening at 5 p.m. will be the premium sale. Community members will have the opportunity to donate to the kids, who have put time and effort into their projects.

