Oklahoma AG pushes for removal of Homeland Security Secretary

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a push by several attorneys general for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over complaints of southwest border security.

The coalition of 14 state attorneys general have called for Mayorkas to leave office due to failure to enact the duties he swore to uphold.

“Secretary Mayorkas’ failure to enforce federal law and deliver on the core mission of DHS has magnified an unprecedented border crisis,” O’Connor said.

In a letter to Secretary Mayorkas, the attorneys general outlined Mexican drug cartels exploiting border policies and the impact of drug trafficking at the southern border.

The letter also pointed to issues of convicted criminals entering the country and the lack of deportations.

