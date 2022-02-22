Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma AG pushes for removal of Homeland Security Secretary

John O'Connor
John O'Connor(Courtesy Photo)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a push by several attorneys general for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over complaints of southwest border security.

The coalition of 14 state attorneys general have called for Mayorkas to leave office due to failure to enact the duties he swore to uphold.

“Secretary Mayorkas’ failure to enforce federal law and deliver on the core mission of DHS has magnified an unprecedented border crisis,” O’Connor said.

In a letter to Secretary Mayorkas, the attorneys general outlined Mexican drug cartels exploiting border policies and the impact of drug trafficking at the southern border.

The letter also pointed to issues of convicted criminals entering the country and the lack of deportations.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
OSBI investigating weekend murder of Texas man
A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
Shizoku Burgess, owner and chef at Burgess Grill, is celebrating 60 years in business and her...
Owner of Burgess Grill celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years in business
A fire off of I-44 near Fletcher Monday morning caused crews to shut down a ramp due to...
Fire off I-44 near Fletcher shuts down ramp
Strong north winds, all types of winter precipitation and dangerously cold wind chill values
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday | 2/22AM

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Accumulating ice/sleet will create hazardous travel conditions
Schools in southwest Oklahoma prepare for upcoming winter storm
Schools in southwest Oklahoma prepare for upcoming winter storm
A fire was reported after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near South Highway 65 and Baseline Road.
House, grass fire extinguished in Comanche County
Lawton Police responded to a crash that resulted in a rollover Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Police respond to two-car crash, rollover